Comparing Yogaworks (YOGA) and Service Co. International (SCI)

Yogaworks (NASDAQ: YOGA) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Yogaworks alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yogaworks and Service Co. International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yogaworks 0 1 5 0 2.83 Service Co. International 1 0 4 0 2.60

Yogaworks currently has a consensus price target of $5.58, suggesting a potential upside of 180.57%. Service Co. International has a consensus price target of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.75%. Given Yogaworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yogaworks is more favorable than Service Co. International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Yogaworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Service Co. International shares are held by institutional investors. 72.0% of Yogaworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Service Co. International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yogaworks and Service Co. International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yogaworks -44.22% -45.47% -34.50% Service Co. International 14.59% 23.42% 2.50%

Dividends

Service Co. International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Yogaworks does not pay a dividend. Service Co. International pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Co. International has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yogaworks and Service Co. International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yogaworks $54.51 million 0.60 -$23.43 million N/A N/A Service Co. International $3.10 billion 2.13 $546.66 million $1.55 23.20

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than Yogaworks.

Summary

Service Co. International beats Yogaworks on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yogaworks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc. builds and operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. The company provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. It also offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform. The company provides its programs to yoga students, children, athletes, seniors, and people in need of rehabilitation. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 49 yoga studios. The Company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. on April 10, 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, on-line and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 1,488 funeral service locations; and 473 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 45 states, 8 Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Yogaworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yogaworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.