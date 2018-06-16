Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $3.47 Million in NCR Co. (NCR)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 109,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.09% of NCR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,758,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 300.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,897,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,911 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,281,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $315,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,248 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,742,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,028,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,564 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NCR from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. DA Davidson set a $33.00 price objective on NCR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

NCR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,432. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 70.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hayford bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention applications, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

