Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.07 Million Holdings in General Motors (GM)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 407.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, insider Charles K. Stevens III sold 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,263,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,450.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $9,276,611.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,387.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded General Motors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.91. 23,837,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,103,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. General Motors has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $36.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

