Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 48,100 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,790,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,400 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,991,000 after purchasing an additional 867,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $13,674,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $12,540,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in International Game Technology by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,411,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,723,000 after purchasing an additional 466,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,236,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.47. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 4th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

IGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

