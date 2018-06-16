96,597 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 96,597 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,034.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 134.2% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Kelley acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 681,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,168,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.96 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,386,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $29.57.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.25 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

