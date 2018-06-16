Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $2.81 Million in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Stock

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Coherent at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $213,124,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 421.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 372,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,071,000 after buying an additional 300,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,014,000 after buying an additional 158,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $26,236,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Coherent by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,733,000 after buying an additional 135,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COHR shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Shares of Coherent traded down $5.27, reaching $158.43, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,107. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.97. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.34 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.82 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 12.65%. Coherent’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

