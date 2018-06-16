Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of Orbotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Orbotech by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,642,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,774,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Orbotech by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,441,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,825,000 after acquiring an additional 102,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orbotech by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Orbotech by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 574,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 96,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Orbotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orbotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBK traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.08. 759,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,048. Orbotech Ltd has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $250.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.38 million. Orbotech had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 17.28%. equities research analysts anticipate that Orbotech Ltd will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orbotech

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

