Zacks Investment Research Lowers SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (SVNDY) to Hold

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, “Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company which focusses on seven business areas including convenience stores, general merchandise stores, department stores, supermarkets, food-services, financial services, and IT services. The Company’s Convenience Store operates under the name 7-Eleven Japan. The Super Store segment operates general supermarkets such as Ito Yokado and Marudai, as well as food supermarkets such as York-Benimaru, York Mart and Sanei. The Department Store segment operates department stores such as Sogo and Seibu. The Food Service segment operates restaurant and dining halls, as well as provides catering services. The Financial-related segment is engaged in the provision of bank services and other financial related businesses. The Company focuses on the creation of life infrastructure that keeps up with the changing society and time, through a New, Comprehensive Lifestyle Industry to continually respond to the ordinary needs of the customers. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNDY opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, specialty stores, and restaurants in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Convenience Store operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Food Services, Financial Services, Mail Order Services, and Others.

