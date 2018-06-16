Boeing Co (BA) Holdings Lowered by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 1.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 48.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 33.9% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,290 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 16.7% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 48.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $3,097,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,593,656.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 1,132 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.84, for a total transaction of $373,378.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,373.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,373 shares of company stock worth $4,233,094. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $357.88 on Friday. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $195.81 and a fifty-two week high of $374.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $1.05. Boeing had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 3,774.27%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $373.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target (down from $378.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $336.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Vetr upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $409.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

