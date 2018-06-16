Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 26,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $335,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $45,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $38,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,043 shares of company stock worth $3,831,889 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.57. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $112.58.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 31,507.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.