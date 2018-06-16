SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 16,878 Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,570,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,513,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,934,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Shares of Syneos Health opened at $47.75 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Syneos Health Inc has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.24 million. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 201.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Syneos Health to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

