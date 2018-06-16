Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOH. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 82,834 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $10,370,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii opened at $84.95 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $162.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

