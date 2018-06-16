Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Taylor Morrison Home traded down $0.11, reaching $21.31, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $752.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.62 million. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

