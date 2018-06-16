SG Americas Securities LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,857 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 415.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Urban Edge Properties opened at $22.08 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.53. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $99.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 90 properties totaling 16.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

