Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Air alerts:

In other Forward Air news, insider Chris C. Ruble sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $482,124.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 2,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $139,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,529 shares of company stock valued at $995,974. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.27. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $49.88 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.73 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.