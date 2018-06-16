Shaftesbury (OTCMKTS:SHABF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shaftesbury (OTCMKTS:SHABF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, May 24th. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shaftesbury plc provides property investment services. It invests and manages real estate portfolio such as retail shops, restaurants, cafes, bars, residential properties and offices. Shaftesbury plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shaftesbury traded down $0.10, hitting $13.70, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265 shares. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

We invest in real estate in London's West End, a location that has many unique features which bring prosperity, resilience and opportunity to the local economy. We focus on central locations close to a renowned concentration of world-class attractions which, together with unmatched shopping and leisure choices, attract huge numbers of domestic and overseas visitors.

