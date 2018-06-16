Shanta Gold (SHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Shanta Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th.

Shares of SHG opened at GBX 6.35 ($0.08) on Thursday. Shanta Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 10.49 ($0.14).

In related news, insider Ketan Patel acquired 219,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £13,187.64 ($17,557.77).

Shanta Gold Limited is a gold producing company engaged in the investment in gold exploration and production in Tanzania. The Company is engaged in mining, processing, exploration and related activities. Its Tanzanian-based assets include New Luika Gold Mine, Singida, Songea and Lupa Goldfield exploration.

