Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Shaw Communications stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$27.74. 4,199,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of C$24.31 and a 52-week high of C$30.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJR.B. CIBC raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Barclays raised shares of Shaw Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.06.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

