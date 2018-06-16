Shekel (CRYPTO:JEW) Hits Market Cap of $825,782.00

Shekel (CURRENCY:JEW) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Shekel has a market capitalization of $825,782.00 and approximately $3,330.00 worth of Shekel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shekel has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shekel coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004780 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001225 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Shekel Coin Profile

JEW is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Shekel’s total supply is 106,954,887 coins. Shekel’s official Twitter account is @shekel_coin. Shekel’s official website is shekel.io.

Buying and Selling Shekel

Shekel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shekel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shekel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shekel using one of the exchanges listed above.

