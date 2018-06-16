Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 115,717 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 22.2% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 202,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shawn J. Carsten purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $58,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 70.78% and a negative return on equity of 300.60%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

