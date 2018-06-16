Shift (SHIFT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,706.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Shift has a market cap of $15.52 million and approximately $22,706.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shift has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One Shift coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00019538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000702 BTC.

UR (UR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Shift

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 12,146,559 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

