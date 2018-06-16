Head-To-Head Comparison: Shiloh Industries (SHLO) versus Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ: PKOH) and Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Park-Ohio and Shiloh Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park-Ohio 1.94% 15.41% 3.84% Shiloh Industries 0.56% 6.94% 2.12%

Dividends

Park-Ohio pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Shiloh Industries does not pay a dividend. Park-Ohio pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of Park-Ohio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Shiloh Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Park-Ohio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Shiloh Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Park-Ohio and Shiloh Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park-Ohio 0 2 0 0 2.00 Shiloh Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50

Park-Ohio currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.21%. Shiloh Industries has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.63%. Given Shiloh Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shiloh Industries is more favorable than Park-Ohio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Park-Ohio and Shiloh Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park-Ohio $1.41 billion 0.35 $28.60 million $3.23 12.21 Shiloh Industries $1.04 billion 0.21 -$690,000.00 $0.53 17.64

Park-Ohio has higher revenue and earnings than Shiloh Industries. Park-Ohio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shiloh Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Park-Ohio has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shiloh Industries has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Park-Ohio beats Shiloh Industries on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products. This segment also engineers and manufactures precision cold formed and cold extruded fasteners and other products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware. The company's Assembly Components segment manufactures aluminum products, high pressure direct fuel injection fuel rails and pipes, and fuel filler pipes, as well as flexible multi-layer plastic and rubber assemblies; and turbo charging hoses and turbo coolant hoses. This segment also offers machining services, as well as value-added services, such as design engineering, machining, and part assembly; and supplies aluminum components. The company's Engineered Products segment designs and manufactures engineered products, including induction heating and melting systems, pipe threading systems, and forged and machined products primarily for ferrous and non-ferrous metals, silicon, coatings, forging, foundry, automotive, and construction equipment industries; engineers and installs mechanical forging presses; sells spare parts; provides field services; and offers aerospace and defense structural components, and railcar center plates and draft lugs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. The company produces body systems components, including shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers and housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges. It also produces powertrain systems components comprising planetary carriers, clutch and transmission gear housings, engine valve covers, valve bodies, rocker arm spacers, heat shields, exhaust manifolds, cones, baffles, muffler shells, engine oil pans, transmission fluid pans, front covers, and transmission covers. In addition, the company offers various intermediate steel processing services, such as oiling, leveling, cutting-to-length, multi-blanking, slitting, edge trimming of hot and cold-rolled steel coils, and inventory control services. Further, it provides portfolio of light weighting solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel, and steel alloys under the BlankLight, CastLight, and StampLight brand names. Additionally, the company designs and manufactures precision blanks, ShilohCore acoustic laminates, aluminum and steel laser welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, aluminum and magnesium die casting, and precision machined components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers to the OEMs. Shiloh Industries, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Valley City, Ohio.

