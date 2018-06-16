ShipChain (SHIP) Hits Market Cap of $7.35 Million

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and HitBTC. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $9,534.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003584 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00588549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00242894 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044899 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00093733 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,323,006 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

