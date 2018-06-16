Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Announces Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Shoe Carnival updated its FY19 guidance to $1.90-2.05 EPS.

Shoe Carnival traded up $0.50, hitting $33.24, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,800. The company has a market cap of $526.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Gerstel sold 1,200 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,780.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 7,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $178,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,946.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $372,032. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research set a $30.00 price target on Shoe Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

