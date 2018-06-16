CRH Medical Corp (CRHM) Short Interest Update

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,487 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 905,315 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,751 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 890,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,164,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 371,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CRHM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 29,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,594. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

