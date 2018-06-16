Short Interest in Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Rises By 0.3%

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,262,060 shares, an increase of 0.3% from the April 30th total of 8,240,092 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,495 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 33,667,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385,281 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,765,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 195,500 shares during the last quarter. Florence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 29.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,232,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,147 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $0.54 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 212.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining related activities in Canada. The company acquires, explores for, and develops uranium properties; and extracts, processes, and sells uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 63.3% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan.

