Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Update

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,369,638 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the April 30th total of 1,627,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,133,562 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on H. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

NYSE:H opened at $83.69 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 4,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $348,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,722,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,126,000 after buying an additional 265,354 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 7.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,201,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,912,000 after buying an additional 153,013 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 63.1% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,038,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,473,000 after buying an additional 788,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,865,000 after buying an additional 155,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 44.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,338,000 after buying an additional 527,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.