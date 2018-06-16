Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,534 shares, an increase of 270.1% from the April 30th total of 188,198 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,371 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

INUV stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.24.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. Inuvo had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 30.03%.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $3.00 price target on shares of Inuvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology that connects advertisers with consumers through interactions with content across devices in the United States. The company's exchange is digital marketplace that allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

