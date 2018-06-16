Short Interest in iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF (EMB) Declines By 20.2%

iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,647,623 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the May 15th total of 14,596,069 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,064 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF has a 12 month low of $106.40 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4516 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in shares of iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 10,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

