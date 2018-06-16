NanoViricides Inc (NNVC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,991 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 239,341 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,921 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NanoViricides traded down $0.05, hitting $0.39, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,332. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as NV-INF-2, an oral anti-influenza drug and NV-INF-1, an injectable anti-influenza drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, and other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) drug candidate that could provide functional cure for HIV/AIDS.

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.