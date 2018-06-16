Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) Short Interest Update

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,543,082 shares, a growth of 3.6% from the April 30th total of 2,454,083 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,211 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.24% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNN. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals opened at $1.85 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $3.19.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04).

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase II a clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase II a clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

