Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) Holdings Decreased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its position in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Shutterfly worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterfly in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterfly in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Shutterfly in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterfly by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Shutterfly by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,435 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $139,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO John Boris sold 3,134 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $265,731.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,834 shares of company stock worth $9,188,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFLY. BidaskClub cut Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Shutterfly in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterfly presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of Shutterfly traded down $1.22, reaching $94.29, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 763,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,300. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Shutterfly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $100.34.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.22. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Shutterfly’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

