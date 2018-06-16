Siemens (SIE) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

SIE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a target price on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €139.00 ($161.63) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €128.90 ($149.88).

FRA SIE opened at €119.62 ($139.09) on Thursday. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

