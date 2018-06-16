Sientra (SIEN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, May 31st.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

SIEN stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $586.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of -0.95. Sientra has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 181.25% and a negative net margin of 164.72%. The business’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. equities analysts predict that Sientra will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Scott Greer purchased 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $149,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,869.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Haines purchased 281,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $3,800,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,871. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 301,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,016. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sientra by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sientra by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 767,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sientra by 175.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Sientra by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Sientra by 133.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

