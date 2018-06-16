Sierra Metals Inc (SMTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

SMTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Sierra Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Roth Capital set a $4.00 target price on Sierra Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Noble Financial set a $5.00 target price on Sierra Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTS. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $713,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $199,337,000.

Shares of Sierra Metals opened at $2.76 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $61.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.58 million.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.