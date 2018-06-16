Financial Survey: Sierra Monitor (SRMC) and Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS: SRMC) and Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Sierra Monitor pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Trimble does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sierra Monitor and Trimble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Monitor 0 0 0 0 N/A Trimble 0 4 7 0 2.64

Trimble has a consensus target price of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.39%. Given Trimble’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trimble is more favorable than Sierra Monitor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Trimble shares are held by institutional investors. 74.0% of Sierra Monitor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Trimble shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Monitor has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trimble has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Monitor and Trimble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Monitor -0.95% -0.59% -0.48% Trimble 4.64% 14.28% 8.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sierra Monitor and Trimble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Monitor $19.77 million 0.75 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Trimble $2.65 billion 3.33 $121.10 million $1.28 27.69

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Monitor.

Summary

Trimble beats Sierra Monitor on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Monitor

Sierra Monitor Corporation provides industrial Internet of things solutions that connect and protect infrastructure assets to the industrial and commercial facilities management market in the United States and internationally. It offers FieldServer family of protocol gateways, routers, and network explorers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers to enable local and remote monitoring and control of assets and facilities; and Sentry IT flame and gas detection solutions used by industrial and commercial facilities managers to protect their personnel and assets. The company sells its solutions to telecommunication companies and their suppliers. Sierra Monitor Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. This segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators. The Geospatial segment provides surveying and geospatial products and services to the construction, engineering, mining, oil and gas, energy and utilities, government, and land management sectors; and geographic information systems. The Resources and Utilities segment offers precision agriculture products and services that consist of guidance and positioning systems, automated and variable-rate application and technology systems, and information management solutions primarily to customers working in agriculture, forestry, and utilities. The Transportation segment offers solutions under the Trimble, PeopleNet, GEOTrac, TMW, and ALK Technologies brands to customers working in transportation, including transportation and logistics, automotive, rail, and field service management. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

