SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.20

News headlines about SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SigmaTron International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.7458046854363 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SigmaTron International opened at $7.35 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $30.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $11.61.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.73 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

