Signal Token Price Reaches $0.0450 (SIG)

Signal Token (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Signal Token has traded 136.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Signal Token has a market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $156,257.00 worth of Signal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signal Token token can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Signal Token alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003585 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00590133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00242946 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00093979 BTC.

About Signal Token

Signal Token’s launch date was December 6th, 2017. Signal Token’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,625,490 tokens. Signal Token’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Signal Token’s official website is www.spectivvr.com. The Reddit community for Signal Token is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Signal Token

Signal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Signal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signal Token and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.