Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Holdings Increased by Koch Industries Inc.

Koch Industries Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $514,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,921.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $143,543.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,146. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLAB stock remained flat at $$108.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 665,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,210. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $110.70.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

