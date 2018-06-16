SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:SBOW traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $26.43. 23,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.86 million and a PE ratio of 4.35. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $34.76.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 30.41%. analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 1.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

