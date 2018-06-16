BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SVM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvercorp Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $3.43.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Silvercorp Metals’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 588.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 114,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 97,465 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2,465.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 150,689 shares during the period.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. The company holds interests in various silver-lead-zinc mines in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China, as well as GC mine, which includes silver, lead, and zinc exploration permits in Guangdong Province.

