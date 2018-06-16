Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Chemical Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7,252.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 533.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Suever sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $376,179.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt A. Keller sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total value of $1,275,190.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,440. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $153.65 and a one year high of $212.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.48%.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $232.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.40.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

