Connors Investor Services Inc. Purchases 44,743 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (SFNC)

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,411 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,743 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Simmons First National worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill set a $35.00 price objective on Simmons First National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Simmons First National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, insider Vernon Wilson Jr. Bryant sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,394.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David W. Garner sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $42,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,043,331. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Simmons First National traded down $0.15, reaching $31.55, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,425. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.15. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.50 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 19.70%. equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.