Simon Christopher Cook Sells 500,000 Shares of Draper Esprit PLC (GROW) Stock

Draper Esprit PLC (LON:GROW) insider Simon Christopher Cook sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £2,380,000 ($3,168,685.93).

Draper Esprit opened at GBX 482 ($6.42) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Draper Esprit PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 318 ($4.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 486 ($6.47).

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their target price on shares of Draper Esprit from GBX 480 ($6.39) to GBX 570 ($7.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th.

About Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly Ingleby (1994 plc), is a United Kingdom-based company, which focuses to raise capital through a listing on Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in order to pursue a direct purchase of a regulated venture capital management business and an associated portfolio of investments.

