Sinclair Pharma PLC (SPH) Receives GBX 49.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sinclair Pharma PLC (LON:SPH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 51.50 ($0.69).

SPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Sinclair Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sinclair Pharma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Pharma from GBX 53 ($0.71) to GBX 43 ($0.58) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th.

Shares of Sinclair Pharma traded up GBX 0.43 ($0.01), reaching GBX 17.75 ($0.24), during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 234,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,933. Sinclair Pharma has a 52 week low of GBX 20.50 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 36.12 ($0.48).

Sinclair Pharma Company Profile

Sinclair Pharma plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and sale of dermatological products worldwide. It provides Silhouette Soft, a resorbable poly-L-lactic acid(PLLA)/PLGA suture with bi-directional resorbable cones for skin repositioning and tightening; and Ellansé, which offers dermal fillers.

