Insider Selling: Sirius Real Estate Limited (SRE) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) insider Andrew Coombs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.88), for a total value of £13,200 ($17,574.22).

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 14th, Andrew Coombs bought 400,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £260,000 ($346,158.97).

Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.87) on Friday. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 50.25 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 67.50 ($0.90).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 12th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 68 ($0.91) to GBX 75 ($1.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Monday, March 5th.

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

