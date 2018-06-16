SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of SL Green Realty worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,335,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,112,000 after buying an additional 52,143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,888,000 after buying an additional 37,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,992,000 after buying an additional 45,716 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,566,000 after buying an additional 55,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,027,000 after buying an additional 361,279 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Levine sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,503,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.32. 2,012,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,810. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $89.46 and a 52 week high of $108.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.10). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.87.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 118 Manhattan buildings totaling 49.9 million square feet.

