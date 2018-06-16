Insider Selling: Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ) Insider Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) insider Stewart Schaefer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.05, for a total value of C$29,745.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Stewart Schaefer sold 1,500 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.60, for a total value of C$50,400.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Stewart Schaefer sold 8,700 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.25, for a total value of C$280,575.00.

Sleep Country Canada stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,111. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of C$31.07 and a 1 year high of C$42.36.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$135.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.55 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 12.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Raymond James raised Sleep Country Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.63.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, frames, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, and other sleep accessories. The company operates under the Dormez-vous and Sleep Country Canada retail banners.

