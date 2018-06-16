Slow Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 358,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 649,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,052,000 after buying an additional 16,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 41,416 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 176,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,366,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.88 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.56.

Shares of Walt Disney traded up $0.10, hitting $108.85, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 16,167,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,411,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $96.20 and a twelve month high of $113.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

