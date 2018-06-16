Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in a report issued on Tuesday, June 5th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Smartsheet to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Smartsheet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

SMAR stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

